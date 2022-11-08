https://sputniknews.com/20221108/expert-us-to-see-major-shift-after-elections-as-trust-in-congress-media-declines-1103878822.html

Expert: US to See Major Shift After Elections as Trust in Congress, Media Declines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may face a major shift in political life after the upcoming midterm elections because the level of trust in Congress...

On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up.The Democrats will likely face a major loss in the Congress after the elections, while their opponents from the Republican Party will pick up both chambers of the Congress and further strengthen their positions in the states, he added.Due to the Democrats’ policies, the United States is deepening into a serious inflation and facing other complications related to the conflict in Ukraine, Rasmussen said. The nation is participating in the conflict, which has no direct impact on its national security, he added.The expert expressed the hope that after the election the US leadership will demonstrate "at least the appearance of seeking a diplomatic solution versus conflict escalation" in Ukraine.However, Rasmussen noted, there is little chance of improvement of bilateral relations between the US and Russia.In the best case, some signs of improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries may appear only after the 2024 Presidential election in the US, Rasmussen noted."But the current situation, while inflamed by the Biden administration has been smoldering for quite awhile and will require a major shift in the US policy to one of true cooperative leadership and respect for the sovereignty of nations," he said.

