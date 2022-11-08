https://sputniknews.com/20221108/african-world-leaders-make-national-speeches-at-cop27-in-egypt-1103880239.html
African, World Leaders Make National Speeches at COP27 in Egypt
The UN climate summit, COP27, began on Sunday in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, bringing together delegates from some 198 different nations, who will discuss... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
Tuesday marks the third day of the the COP27 climate summit and the world leaders will return to the stage to make national speeches.The second day of national speeches will see statements by world leaders, including many from the African countries. Among the latter there are:The leraders of Namibia, Burundi, Libya, Malawi, Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Madagascar and many others are also set to deliver national statements.Among the topics that are expected to be raised by the speakers will be the policies to pay impoverished, climate-vulnerable countries for harm already caused by global warming.Apart from that, the heads of state, ministers, and negotiators will work to build on previous conference commitments and concentrate on attaining the legally binding goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
The UN climate summit, COP27, began on Sunday in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, bringing together delegates from some 198 different nations, who will discuss lowering greenhouse gas emissions, switching to renewable energy, and raising money for environmental protection measures.
Tuesday marks the third day of the the COP27 climate summit
and the world leaders will return to the stage to make national speeches.
The second day of national speeches will see statements by world leaders, including many from the African countries. Among the latter there are:
President of Senegal Macky Sall
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame
The leraders of Namibia, Burundi, Libya, Malawi, Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Madagascar and many others are also set to deliver national statements.
Among the topics that are expected to be raised by the speakers will be the policies to pay impoverished,
climate-vulnerable countries for harm already caused by global warming.
Apart from that, the heads of state, ministers, and negotiators will work to build
on previous conference commitments and concentrate on attaining the legally binding goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more