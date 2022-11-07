https://sputniknews.com/20221107/trump-to-announce-his-presidential-run-at-rally-in-ohio-on-monday-reports-claim-1103867740.html

Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in Ohio on Monday, Reports Claim

Trump is actively discussing announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 later on Monday, the report said, citing sources in the know.The main purpose of the potential announcement is Trump's desire to receive political dividends from the likely victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections, which will be held on Tuesday.Earlier in November, US media reported that Trump was likely to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14.On November 8, voters in the United States will go to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.

