International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/trump-to-announce-his-presidential-run-at-rally-in-ohio-on-monday-reports-claim-1103867740.html
Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in Ohio on Monday, Reports Claim
Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in Ohio on Monday, Reports Claim
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump plans to announce his intention to run again for president during his rally in the state of Ohio later... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T17:41+0000
2022-11-07T17:41+0000
americas
donald trump
us
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094927829_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_411d781d475c879497e075baaa0b5ba3.jpg
Trump is actively discussing announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 later on Monday, the report said, citing sources in the know.The main purpose of the potential announcement is Trump's desire to receive political dividends from the likely victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections, which will be held on Tuesday.Earlier in November, US media reported that Trump was likely to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14.On November 8, voters in the United States will go to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094927829_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a1be809fab7fac07c71b3390a749a8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, 2024 us presidential elections
donald trump, us, 2024 us presidential elections

Trump to Announce His Presidential Run at Rally in Ohio on Monday, Reports Claim

17:41 GMT 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / Chris SewardFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Seward
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump plans to announce his intention to run again for president during his rally in the state of Ohio later on Monday, American TV reported.
Trump is actively discussing announcing his intention to run for president in 2024 later on Monday, the report said, citing sources in the know.
The main purpose of the potential announcement is Trump's desire to receive political dividends from the likely victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections, which will be held on Tuesday.
Earlier in November, US media reported that Trump was likely to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14.
On November 8, voters in the United States will go to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала