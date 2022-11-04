International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/trump-says-he-will-very-very-very-probably-participate-in-next-presidential-race-in-us-1103775914.html
Trump Says He Will 'Very, Very, Very Probably' Participate in Next Presidential Race in US
Trump Says He Will 'Very, Very, Very Probably' Participate in Next Presidential Race in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will "very, very, very probably" participate in the 2024 presidential race in the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T04:15+0000
2022-11-04T04:15+0000
americas
us
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b0bcaa54e851d91dbcf2e5bc639da2.jpg
"I ran twice. I won twice. And did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay?" Trump told a rally in the state of Iowa, adding: "Get ready! That's all I'm telling you! Very soon! Get ready!"Trump continues to insist that he has won the 2020 presidential election but lost his second term because of the rigged election results.Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden are expected to announce their presidential bids after the midterm elections.US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/why-bidens-speech-cant-avert-dems-defeat-polarizes-nation-further-1103731805.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0077e68b67888213b5bdf2fe7775f8e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections
us, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections

Trump Says He Will 'Very, Very, Very Probably' Participate in Next Presidential Race in US

04:15 GMT 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinFILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will "very, very, very probably" participate in the 2024 presidential race in the United States and will unveil his plans "very soon."
"I ran twice. I won twice. And did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay?" Trump told a rally in the state of Iowa, adding: "Get ready! That's all I'm telling you! Very soon! Get ready!"
Trump continues to insist that he has won the 2020 presidential election but lost his second term because of the rigged election results.
US President Joe Biden. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Why Biden's Speech Can't Avert Dems' Defeat, Polarizes Nation Further
Yesterday, 19:23 GMT
Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden are expected to announce their presidential bids after the midterm elections.
US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала