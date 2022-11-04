https://sputniknews.com/20221104/trump-says-he-will-very-very-very-probably-participate-in-next-presidential-race-in-us-1103775914.html

Trump Says He Will 'Very, Very, Very Probably' Participate in Next Presidential Race in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will "very, very, very probably" participate in the 2024 presidential race in the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

"I ran twice. I won twice. And did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay?" Trump told a rally in the state of Iowa, adding: "Get ready! That's all I'm telling you! Very soon! Get ready!"Trump continues to insist that he has won the 2020 presidential election but lost his second term because of the rigged election results.Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden are expected to announce their presidential bids after the midterm elections.US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

