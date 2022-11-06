International
Airliner Plunges Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania - Video
Airliner Plunges Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania - Video
The plane was reportedly manufactured by the Franco-Italian concern ATR and belongs to Tanzania's largest private airline, Precision Air. 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
A Precision Air passenger plane crashed in Tanzania and a rescue team was sent to the scene, the airline said on Twitter."Precision Air flight number PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport. A rescue team has been dispatched to the scene," the Tweet says.The plane, with 49 passengers and four crew members, is said to have plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 100 meters from the airport.The crash was caused by bad weather conditions, local media said.A video posted to Twitter shows the plane's fuselage - apparently intact but submerged in shallow water, with its tail sticking out of the water - and a crowd of locals watching the rescue efforts of several fishing boats.The latest plane accident in Tanzania occurred five years ago, when 11 people died in result of Safari Company’s plane crash.
The plane was reportedly manufactured by the Franco-Italian concern ATR and belongs to Tanzania's largest private airline, Precision Air.
A Precision Air passenger plane crashed in Tanzania and a rescue team was sent to the scene, the airline said on Twitter.
"Precision Air flight number PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport. A rescue team has been dispatched to the scene," the Tweet says.
The plane, with 49 passengers and four crew members, is said to have plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 100 meters from the airport.
The crash was caused by bad weather conditions, local media said.
A video posted to Twitter shows the plane's fuselage - apparently intact but submerged in shallow water, with its tail sticking out of the water - and a crowd of locals watching the rescue efforts of several fishing boats.
The latest plane accident in Tanzania occurred five years ago, when 11 people died in result of Safari Company’s plane crash.
