BJP Member Plasters Delhi With Poster Comparing Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler
For several days this week, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) level was recorded above 450. An AQI above 400 is considered "severe" and can seriously impact... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
For several days this week, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) level was recorded above 450. An AQI above 400 is considered "severe" and can seriously impact those with existing illnesses as well as affecting healthy people. A thick layer of smog is visible 24*7 across Delhi and its neighboring city.
A poster comparing Delhi State chief Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler has been put up by Delhi-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga in various parts of the city
.
"Kejriwal is the Second ruler to convert his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," reads the poster, along with a photo of Hitler and Kejriwal.
Bagga's action came a day after Arvind Kejriwal said that his party takes full responsibility for increasing farm fires
in the Indian state of Punjab, which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.
Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the "severe" category
for the third consecutive day. Stubble burning in the state of Punjab by farmers is seen as the primary cause behind the increasing AQI in the city and the worsening city's air quality.
On Friday, the data showed that smoke from farm fires contributed up to 38 percent of the PM 2.5 pollutants in Delhi's air.
So far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced that primary schools would remain shut down from Saturday and 50 percent of its staff would work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow the same rules.