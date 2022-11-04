https://sputniknews.com/20221104/delhi-chief-kejriwal-takes-responsibility-for-worsening-air-pollution-caused-by-punjab-farm-fires-1103780421.html
Delhi Chief Kejriwal Takes Responsibility for Worsening Air Pollution Caused by Punjab Farm Fires
On Friday, the Air Quality Index in several parts of Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category. The dip in air quality occurred after farm fires increased... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday said that his party takes full responsibility for increasing farm fires in India's northern state of Punjab.The AAP, the ruling party in Punjab, formed its government in the state earlier this year and made Bhagwant Mann the state chief. On Thursday, satellites recorded 2,834 incidents of farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Out of 2,834 incidents, about 2,650 were reported in the agricultural state of Punjab alone.Burning paddy crop residue, or stubble, after harvesting is a traditional practice in major paddy-producing states across northern India. Farmers usually do this before moving on to the next crop, as it's an easy way to clean up farms.On Friday, the AQI (air quality index) level in several parts of Delhi and its adjoining cities touched 500. An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.Other conditions, like falling temperatures along with low wind speeds trapping the pollutants in the air further aggravate the situation. Wind speed is expected to increase in the national capital on Saturday, allowing for dispersion by the evening.Punjab state chief Mann said that stubble burning is increasing because farm produce is also at record highs. He added that his government is looking at diversifying from paddy next year, as long as farmers get the Minimum Support Price, and suggested alternatives like bajra (pearl millet), poplars, and vegetables.Meanwhile, Kejriwal also announced that primary schools in the city would be shut from Saturday, as the air quality index in the city continues to be in the "severe" category. Outdoor activities for students above Classes 5 will also be stopped in Delhi schools.On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that 50 percent of Delhi government officers would work from home. The state government has set up a six-member panel to monitor the implementation of anti-pollution curbs, Rai informed.He also said that the government is looking for other options, like restricting private vehicles, while staggered market timings are other options the authorities are considering.
On Friday, the Air Quality Index in several parts of Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category. The dip in air quality occurred after farm fires increased in the neighboring state of Punjab.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday said that his party takes full responsibility for increasing farm fires
in India's northern state of Punjab.
The AAP, the ruling party in Punjab, formed its government in the state earlier this year and made Bhagwant Mann the state chief.
"We have taken steps to control it. Stubble burning will come down by next year," Kejriwal said at a joint press conference with Mann.
On Thursday, satellites recorded 2,834 incidents of farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Out of 2,834 incidents, about 2,650 were reported in the agricultural state of Punjab alone.
Burning paddy crop residue, or stubble, after harvesting is a traditional practice in major paddy-producing states across northern India. Farmers usually do this before moving on to the next crop, as it's an easy way to clean up farms.
On Friday, the AQI (air quality index) level in several parts of Delhi and its adjoining cities touched 500. An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.
Other conditions, like falling temperatures along with low wind speeds trapping the pollutants in the air further aggravate the situation. Wind speed is expected to increase in the national capital on Saturday, allowing for dispersion by the evening.
Punjab state chief Mann said that stubble burning
is increasing because farm produce is also at record highs.
He added that his government is looking at diversifying from paddy next year, as long as farmers get the Minimum Support Price, and suggested alternatives like bajra (pearl millet), poplars, and vegetables.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal also announced that primary schools in the city would be shut from Saturday, as the air quality index in the city continues to be in the "severe" category. Outdoor activities for students above Classes 5 will also be stopped in Delhi schools.
On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that 50 percent of Delhi government officers would work from home.
The state government has set up a six-member panel
to monitor the implementation of anti-pollution curbs, Rai informed.
He also said that the government is looking for other options, like restricting private vehicles, while staggered market timings are other options the authorities are considering.