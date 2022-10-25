https://sputniknews.com/20221025/dont-blame-diwali-blame-kejriwal-bjp-slams-delhi-chief-minister-over-poor-air-quality-1102607010.html

'Don't Blame Diwali, Blame Kejriwal': BJP Slams Delhi Chief Minister Over Poor Air Quality

'Don't Blame Diwali, Blame Kejriwal': BJP Slams Delhi Chief Minister Over Poor Air Quality

The Air Quality Index in New Delhi and neighboring cities ranged from 250 to 326 after Diwali, which is considered "poor" to "very poor," according to the... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T10:51+0000

2022-10-25T10:51+0000

2022-10-25T10:51+0000

india

delhi

diwali

arvind kejriwal

air pollution

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102609038_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_969964fbc87cf7a5ba25bb6cde94ecb3.jpg

A member of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Malviya, accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal of being responsible for the poor air quality across northern India, including the capital New Delhi. In particular, Malviya blamed Kejriwal's failure to deal with stubble burning for the high levels of air pollution.Earlier, due to the rising pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities, the authorities extended the ban on the production, sale, and use of fireworks completely across Delhi-NCR until January 2023. The ban has left Delhi residents without the traditional fun of setting off firecrackers on Diwali, India's most anticipated holiday. However, many revelers decided to defy the law so as not to abandon their precious tradition, as firecrackers were heard going off around the capitalIn a defiant move, Malviya posted a video of himself setting off fireworks on Diwali, attaching a caption reading, "there is no Diwali without crackers."To illustrate his point, the BJP politician also shared a real-time stubble burning monitoring chart between October 15 and 24, which showed that Punjab topped the list with 1,019 farm fires on Diwali alone, arguing that Delhi authorities should change their target from firecrackers to farms. The practice of stubble burning, or Parali, has been identified as one of the main environmental hazards in India's northern regions, which is why the National Green Tribunal has banned stubble burning. However, farmers continue to do so in order to clear their fields for the next planting season.

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/govt-should-help-alter-decades-old-traditions-encourage-indian-farmers-not-to-burn-stubble-1102499012.html

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alan Dzhigkaev

Alan Dzhigkaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alan Dzhigkaev

delhi, diwali, arvind kejriwal, air pollution, bharatiya janata party (bjp)