https://sputniknews.com/20221025/after-diwali-air-quality-index-dips-to-very-poor-levels-in-indian-capital-1102600605.html

After Diwali, Air Quality Index Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels in Indian Capital

After Diwali, Air Quality Index Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels in Indian Capital

Despite a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers in Delhi, they were heard banging away on Monday evening late into night. According to government guidance... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T07:04+0000

2022-10-25T07:04+0000

2022-10-25T07:05+0000

india

diwali

diwali

delhi

new delhi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102601844_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16b19c2259c1d2efded89d53a739a71c.jpg

A day after Diwali was celebrated with much fanfare, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on early Tuesday morning was rated “very poor”. An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor", 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”. More than 40 air-quality monitoring stations recorded an AQI of between 301 and 400 in the Indian capital, resulting in an average of 326.According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the concentration of particulate matter was dangerously elevated in the capital: the PM 2.5 reading was as much as 15 times the 24-hour standard and the PM 10 reading around 10 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO).Cities neighboring Delhi such as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram - where the use of firecrackers was also banned - also recorded AQI readings of between 285 and 320.Diwali is one of the oldest annual festivals celebrated by millions of Hindus. After worshiping Lakshmi - the goddess of prosperity - and Ganesha - the god of luck - people light oil lamps or candles and set off crackers to symbolize the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

diwali, diwali, delhi, new delhi