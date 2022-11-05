https://sputniknews.com/20221105/amber-heard-has-moved-to-europe-and-is-focused-on-being-a-mother-source-says-1103803010.html
Amber Heard Has Moved to Europe and is Focused on Being a Mother, Source Says
Amber Heard Has Moved to Europe and is Focused on Being a Mother, Source Says
The actress drew a deluge of negative media attention during a lengthy defamation trial in which her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, was awarded $10.35...
Amber Heard, 36, is done with the United States. The “Aquaman” star has reportedly hopped across the pond and is hiding out while raising her 18 month-old daughter Oonagh Paige. It’s unclear who the father of Oonagh is, though some have rumored that the baby could belong to the richest man in the world ex-boyfriend Elon Musk who is believed to have acted as a sperm donor."The trial was exhausting for her," an insider said of Heard. "She missed her little girl."It’s unclear which country in Europe the star has fled to, but reports say she was spotted in the small Spanish coastal town of Costitx, and on the Spanish island of Palma de Mallorca with her daughter and her close friend and ex-partner Bianca Butti.Heard has reportedly been renting a luxury Spanish villa under the pseudonym “Martha Jane Cannary”, a historical character who is better known as “Calamity Jane”. Some see the alias as a direct attack against her ex-husband, Depp, who has Native American roots, because Calamity Jane was a 19th century frontierswoman who fought against Native Americans who opposed colonization.Five months ago the John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard trial came to an end. Depp had filed a complaint of defamation against his ex-wife Heard over a 2018 op-ed she had written for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.Depp denied all forms of physical and sexual abuse which Heard had accused him of, while Depp’s legal team argued that Heard was the abuser in their marriage. A seven-person jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, though he was not mentioned by name in op-ed. Depp won all three defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million after she won one of her three countersuit claims.Depp has appealed the $2 million that was awarded to Heard, while Heard reportedly had to sell her home in California to pay off her debt to her ex-husband, and still owes her legal team a hefty sum according to reports.
Amber Heard
, 36, is done with the United States. The “Aquaman” star has reportedly hopped across the pond and is hiding out while raising her 18 month-old daughter Oonagh Paige. It’s unclear who the father of Oonagh is, though some have rumored that the baby could belong to the richest man in the world ex-boyfriend Elon Musk who is believed to have acted as a sperm donor.
"The trial was exhausting for her," an insider said of Heard. "She missed her little girl."
"She is focused on raising her daughter," the source said, adding that Heard has been in Europe for the last few months. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."
It’s unclear which country in Europe the star has fled to, but reports
say she was spotted in the small Spanish coastal town of Costitx, and on the Spanish island of Palma de Mallorca with her daughter and her close friend and ex-partner Bianca Butti.
Heard has reportedly been renting a luxury Spanish villa under the pseudonym “Martha Jane Cannary”, a historical character who is better known as “Calamity Jane”. Some see the alias as a direct attack against her ex-husband, Depp, who has Native American roots, because Calamity Jane was a 19th century frontierswoman who fought against Native Americans who opposed colonization.
Five months ago the John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard trial
came to an end. Depp had filed a complaint of defamation against his ex-wife Heard over a 2018 op-ed she had written for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Depp denied all forms of physical and sexual abuse which Heard had accused him of, while Depp’s legal team argued that Heard was the abuser in their marriage. A seven-person jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, though he was not mentioned by name in op-ed. Depp won all three defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million after she won one of her three countersuit claims.
Depp has appealed
the $2 million that was awarded to Heard, while Heard reportedly had to sell her home in California to pay off her debt to her ex-husband, and still owes her legal team a hefty sum according to reports.