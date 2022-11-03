https://sputniknews.com/20221103/will-marry-zimbabwean-guy-if-they-beat-india-in-t20-cricket-world-cup-says-pakistani-actress-1103685803.html

‘Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy, If They Beat India in T20 Cricket World Cup,’ Says Pakistani Actress

'Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy, If They Beat India in T20 Cricket World Cup,' Says Pakistani Actress

Team India managed to secure a victory against Bangladesh and is slated to enter the semifinals if it beats Zimbabwe in its upcoming match. On Thursday... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari on Thursday claimed in a tweet that she would marry a Zimbabwean guy if their cricket team beats India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the upcoming match.The two teams are set to face each other at the World T20 Championship on Sunday, November 6.Her latest post has gained traction, with Twitter users trolling her, reposting her previous predictions and highlighting how they were wrong.Shinwari was posting regular tweets and wishing that India lose their match against Bangladesh, which was held on Wednesday.

