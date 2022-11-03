https://sputniknews.com/20221103/will-marry-zimbabwean-guy-if-they-beat-india-in-t20-cricket-world-cup-says-pakistani-actress-1103685803.html
‘Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy, If They Beat India in T20 Cricket World Cup,’ Says Pakistani Actress
‘Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy, If They Beat India in T20 Cricket World Cup,’ Says Pakistani Actress
Team India managed to secure a victory against Bangladesh and is slated to enter the semifinals if it beats Zimbabwe in its upcoming match. On Thursday... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T14:02+0000
2022-11-03T14:02+0000
2022-11-03T14:03+0000
india
cricket
international cricket council
pakistan
pakistan
cricket
sports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103688424_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_117a54ebb86838ca97510f4b585dc75f.jpg
Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari on Thursday claimed in a tweet that she would marry a Zimbabwean guy if their cricket team beats India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the upcoming match.The two teams are set to face each other at the World T20 Championship on Sunday, November 6.Her latest post has gained traction, with Twitter users trolling her, reposting her previous predictions and highlighting how they were wrong.Shinwari was posting regular tweets and wishing that India lose their match against Bangladesh, which was held on Wednesday.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103688424_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d61191e8893cec94ccff66a7bfae42d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
cricket, international cricket council, pakistan, pakistan, cricket, sports
cricket, international cricket council, pakistan, pakistan, cricket, sports
‘Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy, If They Beat India in T20 Cricket World Cup,’ Says Pakistani Actress
14:02 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 03.11.2022)
Team India managed to secure a victory against Bangladesh and is slated to enter the semifinals if it beats Zimbabwe in its upcoming match. On Thursday, Pakistan also defeated South Africa in a league-stage match, and now has a chance of entering the semifinals if they beat Bangladesh on Sunday.
Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari on Thursday claimed in a tweet that she would marry a Zimbabwean guy if their cricket team beats India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the upcoming match.
The two teams are set to face each other
at the World T20 Championship on Sunday, November 6.
Her latest post has gained traction, with Twitter users trolling her, reposting her previous predictions and highlighting how they were wrong.
"Then I feel sorry for you how will you live your whole life alone," tweeted one user. "You were supposed to delete ur twitter account if India beats Bangladesh," said another.
Shinwari was posting regular tweets and wishing that India lose their match against Bangladesh, which was held on Wednesday.