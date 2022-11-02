https://sputniknews.com/20221102/india-cricket-star-virat-kohli-becomes-leading-run-scorer-in-t20-world-cups-1102946733.html

India Cricket Star Virat Kohli Becomes Leading Run Scorer in T20 World Cups

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, Virat Kohli is known for his penchant for breaking records. The talismanic India batter is the quickest... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

Team India's premier batter Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday as he went past Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardena to become the leading run-getter in ICC T20 World Cups.The Delhi-born cricket star's massive feat came after he smashed his third half century in the latest edition of the tournament against Bangladesh in a Group 2 clash in Adelaide.Before the match against Bangladesh, Kohli needed 16 runs to overhaul Jayawardena's record. But the former India skipper ended up making an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries against the Bangla Tigers.While Jayawardene made 1,016 runs in 31 innings in the world's best T20 competition, Kohli now has 1,064 runs in the event.Coming back to Kohli's heroics in this edition of the T20 World Cup, the 34-year-old is once again the tournament's top scorer, with 220 runs under his belt in four matches. In fact, he's the only player to cross the 200-run barrier in the tourney.His 82-run-knock against Pakistan earlier in the event was dubbed the greatest T20I innings by several former cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and former Australia captain Greg Chappell.

