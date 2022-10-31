https://sputniknews.com/20221031/virat-kohli-fumes-after-intruder-enters-his-hotel-room-in-perth--films-his-belongings-1102865504.html
11:37 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 31.10.2022)
Virat Kohli is perhaps world's most popular cricketer and his supporters have done strange things to get close to the former Indian captain. In 2019, a fan jumped the fence and ran on the playing field to touch his feet in Indore. Earlier this year, an intruder tried to take a selfie with Kohli after breaching security in Kolkata.
Team India talisman Virat Kohli
on Monday revealed that someone trespassed into his hotel room in Perth and filmed his personal belongings.
Kohli labeled the intruder's act as "appalling" before slamming the person responsible for infringing his privacy.
The 34-year-old cricket star went on to advise his vast legion of fans that they should respect his personal space and should not treat a player like him as a "commodity".
The ex-India skipper looked visibly furious after the person involved in the act displayed Kohli's wardrobe and accessories in the video.
"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli wrote on social media.
"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.
Coming back to Kohli's batting form, the Delhi-born cricketer has been on fire in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, having led the Indian team to victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands
in Group 2 of the competition.
In fact, his 82-run-knock against Pakistan was dubbed as the greatest T20I innings by several cricket pundits, including former Australia captain Greg Chappell and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.