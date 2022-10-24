https://sputniknews.com/20221024/watch-afghans-in-kabul-celebrate-indias-nail-biting-win-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-1102566946.html
WATCH: Afghans in Kabul Celebrate India's Nail-Biting Win Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup
This is not the first time videos have emerged of Afghans celebrating Team India's win over Pakistan in cricket this year. Earlier in August, Afghani fans displayed their jubilation with fist pumps and kissing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on television after the Men in Blue defeated Babar Azam and his boys in the Asia Cup in Dubai.
Afghan cricket fans were seen applauding and loudly cheering India's victory over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on Sunday.
In a video which has gone viral on Twitter now, hundreds of Afghans are seen watching the match on a TV in a busy market before they raise their hands and scream with joy after Ravichandran Ashwin's finish to secure India's 4-wicket triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan.
"This is Kabul, Afghanistan [where] people are celebrating the victory of #India against #Pakistan. What a thriller that was," the caption to one of the videos shared on Twitter said.
"Balochs and Afghans celebrated as though their team won," another said about the video.
"Good to see the love Indian team getting from Afghanistan People, love from India," a third added.
The reaction of Afghans came after the Indian cricket team's talisman Virat Kohli made a sensational 82 runs off 53 deliveries to power them to a memorable triumph over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Kohli's performance was all the more special, considering the Indians were on the ropes at 31 for 4 in the seventh over before he and Pandya began India's monumental fightback.
In the end, Kohli and his teammates overhauled Pakistan's total of 159 for 8, with Ashwin hitting the winning runs on the final ball of the contest finishing on 160 for 6.