https://sputniknews.com/20221103/over-half-of-americans-eager-for-third-major-political-party-in-us-poll-shows-1103677209.html

Over Half of Americans Eager for Third Major Political Party in US, Poll Shows

Over Half of Americans Eager for Third Major Political Party in US, Poll Shows

Over recent years, Americans have been displaying increased support for the notion of a “third party” besides the Republicans and Democrats as compared to when... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T13:00+0000

2022-11-03T13:00+0000

2022-11-03T13:00+0000

americas

republicans

democrats

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103672308_0:329:2472:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_ca353e13d439699f1913bf2003cbc27e.jpg

More than half of Americans (56 percent) believe that a third major party is needed in the US amid dissatisfaction with how the current political parties - the Democrats and the Republicans - are reflecting their interests, a new survey has revealed.61 percent of US adults find the Republican Party's work unfavorable, while 57 percent were similarly inclined to disapprove of the Democratic Party's job performance, according to a Gallup poll. In an impressive rise from a survey in 1994 that showed 6 percent of Americans having an unfavorable view of both major parties, this time the figure stood at over a quarter.The political polarization plaguing America has been seen by analysts as resulting from the two-party system in the country, with some experts questioning whether the US was a democracy anymore.The Gallup US Poll, which launched in 2008 as the Gallup Daily tracking survey, first gauged Americans' opinions about the need for a third party in 2003. A majority of Americans did not think it was necessary at the time, with 56 percent of those surveyed saying the Democrats and Republicans were doing an adequate job. However, even than 40 percent believed that a third party was needed. Throughout a succession of election years - in 2006, 2008 and 2012 - Americans were split on the issue of a third party. However, starting with 2012, Americans have been consistently displaying an uptick in favor of the idea.The poll findings come ahead of the November 8 midterm elections and against the backdrop of increasingly festering polarization in the US. Democrats have been accused by the GOP of fanning the flames of intense dissonance.From the Donald Trump-Russia collusion hoax, driven by Democratic lawmakers and the left-leaning mainstream press and subsequently debunked, to US President Joe Biden labelling the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement "semi-fascist" on September 1, 2022, the narrative pursued by the Democrats has been denounced by the GOP as "divisive." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on President Joe Biden to apologize for his remarks, saying:Others, such as Trump-era adviser Jenna Ellis, denounced Biden’s words as "grounds for impeachment." As for Donald Trump, he urged that someone clarify to his Democratic successor that "MAGA" stands for "Make America Great Again," and that if he doesn't want follow the motto, "he certainly should not be representing the United States of America."

https://sputniknews.com/20221031/how-us-dems-fanned-political-violence--widened-partisan-rift-1102885009.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220902/dementia-diarrhea-dark-brandon-and-other-words-netizens-used-to-troll-joe-biden-democracy-post-1100321666.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

americans want third party, political polarization, dissatisfaction with democrats, two-party system, midterm elections, donald trump-russia collusion hoax, debunked hoax, divisive narrative