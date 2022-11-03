Biden's Foreign Policy Sinking Dems in Midterms; Assange Lawyers Sue CIA and Pompeo

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/bidens-foreign-policy-sinking-dems-in-midterms-assange-lawyers-sue-cia-and-pompeo-1103295487.html

John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the Israeli election. John Kiriakou is in Israel covering the election. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised to bring his right-wing coalition back to power and the Israel-Lebanon gas deal may be in great jeopardy.Jamarl Thomas, Co-host, of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the election in Brazil. President Lula has given a speech in which he announced that Brazil is back. Also, several world leaders including both Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have congratulated the leader of the 5th most populous and 7th largest nation on earth.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin is moving to expand and strengthen his nation's alliance with the Arab world. Also, Ukrainians grapple with power outages as Russia steps up attacks on its infrastructure.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Attorneys and journalists are suing the CIA and Mike Pompeo alleging that they were illegally searched during visits with Julian Assange.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss the midterms. President Biden's hawkish foreign policy is sinking the Congressional Democrats and causing irreparable harm to Ukraine. As the Biden administration claims to support Ukraine the only way to save the state is to negotiate a peace settlement and a new security arrangement between Europe and Russia.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The Itaewon Halloween tragedy in South Korea is weighing heavy on the beleaguered and unpopular president Yoon as many citizens feel that it could have been prevented. Also, DC insiders admit that the US is waging a unilateral economic and tech war to halt China's rise.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," segment of the Black Agenda Report joins us to discuss Haiti. The US is pushing a disinformation campaign against American citizens that is paving the way for military intervention in Haiti. Also, we revisit the allegations that Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier was involved in a massacre.Marjorie Cohn, Professor of Law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, San Diego, California, and a former president of the National Lawyers Guild joins us to discuss progressive members of congress dropping their appeal for diplomacy. Professor Cohen has penned an excellent article in which she discusses the feckless Congressional Progressive Caucus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

