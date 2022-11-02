International
Tehran: West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US media fueled the narrative that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.He stressed that Tehran was considering establishing and strengthening stability and security in the Middle East region on the basis of constructive interaction with its neighbors.Iran has also blasted the US and Israel of stoking unrest in the country that began in mid-September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma and died in hospital several days after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. While the mainstream media claimed that the woman had been beaten into a coma by police, CCTV footage released by authorities appeared to show that she was not abused in custody.
16:36 GMT 02.11.2022
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US media fueled the narrative that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.
"This kind of biased news is created by some Western and Israeli circles to whip up the atmosphere around Iran and destroy the current positive trends in relations with the countries of the region," Kanaani said in a statement published on Telegram.
He stressed that Tehran was considering establishing and strengthening stability and security in the Middle East region on the basis of constructive interaction with its neighbors.
This picture taken December 26, 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
World
Alleged Warning of 'Imminent' Iranian Attack Has Saudi Arabia and US on High Alert
03:59 GMT
Iran has also blasted the US and Israel of stoking unrest in the country that began in mid-September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma and died in hospital several days after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
While the mainstream media claimed that the woman had been beaten into a coma by police, CCTV footage released by authorities appeared to show that she was not abused in custody.
