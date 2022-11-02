Tehran: West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US media fueled the narrative that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.
"This kind of biased news is created by some Western and Israeli circles to whip up the atmosphere around Iran and destroy the current positive trends in relations with the countries of the region," Kanaani said in a statement published on Telegram.
He stressed that Tehran was considering establishing and strengthening stability and security in the Middle East region on the basis of constructive interaction with its neighbors.
Iran has also blasted the US and Israel of stoking unrest in the country that began in mid-September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma and died in hospital several days after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
While the mainstream media claimed that the woman had been beaten into a coma by police, CCTV footage released by authorities appeared to show that she was not abused in custody.