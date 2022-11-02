https://sputniknews.com/20221102/tehran-west-stirs-up-anti-iranian-mood-by-announcing-irans-attack-on-saudi-arabia-1103069896.html

Tehran: West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia

Tehran: West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi...

On Tuesday, US media fueled the narrative that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.He stressed that Tehran was considering establishing and strengthening stability and security in the Middle East region on the basis of constructive interaction with its neighbors.Iran has also blasted the US and Israel of stoking unrest in the country that began in mid-September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma and died in hospital several days after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. While the mainstream media claimed that the woman had been beaten into a coma by police, CCTV footage released by authorities appeared to show that she was not abused in custody.

