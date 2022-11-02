https://sputniknews.com/20221102/warning-of-imminent-iranian-attack-has-saudi-arabia-and-the-united-states-on-high-alert--1102933891.html

Warning of ‘Imminent’ Iranian Attack Has Saudi Arabia and the United States on High Alert

Warning of ‘Imminent’ Iranian Attack Has Saudi Arabia and the United States on High Alert

Despite tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led oil cartel announced plans to cut oil production causing US prices to soar just... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T03:59+0000

2022-11-02T03:59+0000

2022-11-02T03:59+0000

world

saudi arabia

saudi arabia

iran

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102828946_214:0:3855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ec03af1123387d2568d490f075d88f.jpg

American military in the Middle East is on high alert after Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the United States warning of an “imminent attack” from Iran in their kingdom. The warning reportedly comes from an intelligence bulletin shared with the US. Both US government officials and Saudi government officials have confirmed the threat, The Wall Street Journal reported.The Biden administration is concerned about the warning, and is willing to respond, a spokesperson for the National Security Council reportedly said.Iran, which has already attacked northern Iraq with ballistic missiles and armed drones since late September, is now planning to strike targets in Erbil, Iraq, as well as Saudi Arabia, according to intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia’s government. During the attacks in late September, American troops were able to shoot down an attack which was headed for Erbil, where US forces are located."We will reserve the right to protect and defend ourselves no matter where our forces are serving, whether in Iraq or elsewhere," said Air Force Brigadier General Pat S. Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, on Tuesday.Iran’s attack would likely be an effort to distract from the protests raging across its country following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, who is believed to be the victim of police brutality. Iran has now charged about 1,000 people in connection to the protests, Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Monday. Iran is also accusing Saudi Arabia, the US and Israel of instigating the protests by reporting on it, and warned Saudi Arabia of covering the protests on Farsi news stations."This is our last warning, because you are interfering in our internal affairs through these media," Major General Hossein Salami said in remarks reported by Iranian state media. "You are involved in this matter and know that you are vulnerable."Despite tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US following oil production cuts by the Saudi-led OPEC+ which caused oil prices to soar, experts say the US is unlikely to abandon Saudi Arabia as it would negatively affect their counterterrorism efforts in the Middle East.

saudi arabia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

saudi arabia, saudi arabia, iran, us military