Danish Election Ends in Slim Lead for Ruling Left-Wing Bloc, Doubt Over Future Government

Danish Election Ends in Slim Lead for Ruling Left-Wing Bloc, Doubt Over Future Government

02.11.2022

Denmark’s snap election seemed to be on course to become a nailbiter, yet ended in a narrow victory for the “red” center-left bloc led by the Social Democrats.Despite initially falling short in the exit polls, the Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen won just enough votes for a slim majority owing to votes cast in the Faroe Islands and Greenland, which while enjoying home rule are still part of the Danish Realm.Held over broad calls from both allies and rivals on Frederiksen to take responsibility for the decision to eradicate all of the country’s farmed mink and thus effectively wipe out an entire industry, the election may potentially mark a departure from Denmark’s traditional two-bloc system, in which the “reds” and the “blues” take turns in governing the country. This time, wholly two newcomer parties entered the fray, throwing a wrench into the political works and further fragmenting both the right and the left.Due to the shaky nature of their lead, Frederiksen’s Social Democrats (27.5 percent) may seek extra support, including that from the Moderate Party founded barely six months ago by her predecessor as prime minister and long-time Liberals leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Fittingly, both Frederiksen and Rasmussen previously indicated appetite for cross-bloc cooperation that would result in a centrist government involving mainstays from the left and right in a bid to minimize the influence of smaller fringe parties.Jakob Engel-Schmidt, the political head of the Moderates, told local media that this approach is warranted by the current situation in Europe that involves the energy crisis and the cost-of-living crisis. With 9.3 percent of the vote, the Moderates landed in a “joker” position and may end up having the final say over the composition of the future government.The Liberals (also known as Venstre) the traditional pillars of the “blue” bloc had a poor showing of 13.3 — their worst in decades and a far cry from what is needed to take the lead. While not dismissing the chances of cross-bloc collaboration, their leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told local media that it was “difficult to envisage”.The national-conservative Danish People’s Party (DF), once a formidable force capable of winning elections, dropped to mere 2.6 percent, following a stormy path of internal feuds and effectively losing their unique role as the only anti-immigration force. In recent years, both blocs favored a tougher line on immigration and integration, depriving the DF of their voter base.From the right, the DF found themselves challenged by the Euroskeptic and nationalist New Right and the Denmark Democrats led by former hardline Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg who won 8.1 percent in their first ever election.

