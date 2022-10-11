https://sputniknews.com/20221011/denmark-norway-see-record-double-digit-inflation-1101703596.html

Denmark, Norway See Record Double-Digit Inflation

Denmark, Norway See Record Double-Digit Inflation

Denmark’s central bank warned that soaring inflation posed the biggest threat to the economy, envisioning a recession the coming year as well as the... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T05:25+0000

2022-10-11T05:25+0000

2022-10-11T05:33+0000

energy crisis in europe

economy

news

europe

denmark

norway

energy

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101705184_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_51dbc4dd7397818bd9e00a6724359845.jpg

Denmark’s inflation rate has jumped to double digits for the first time in four decades, reaching 10 percent in September, Statistics Denmark reported.According to the number-crunching agency, electricity and gas prices were once again primary factors behind the skyrocketing inflation.Stramer ascribed the inflation to the conflict in Ukraine, with mutual restrictions imposed between the EU and Russia, as well as a “perfect storm” of a high demand following the COVID-19 crisis, supply problems and an energy pinch.Denmark’s central bank last month said rising inflation poses the biggest threat to the economy which it expects to shrink the coming year, and called on the government to dramatically tighten spending to avoid a self-reinforcing wage-price spiral.With inflation rates at its highest since 1982 and consumer confidence at the lowest since the data set was introduced in the early 1970s, the Chamber of Commerce expect private spending to go down in winter, with overall activity in the Danish economy following suit.According to Stramer, the inflation is expected to peak this month at around 11% and gradually recede thereafter. However, it is bound to stay high and not return to a normal level until at least summer 2023.A similar pattern emerged in the fellow Nordic country of Norway, which saw the the biggest jump in food prices since the start of the 1980s at 12.1%. While the overall inflation rate reached 6.9% in September, Statistics Norway said they had to go back to 1988 to find a higher annual growth.The high inflation rate indicates that the country's Central Bank must act harder and use more “gunpowder” to calm the Norwegian economy, economists said.“This increases the probability of a new interest rate increase of 0.5 percent in November. Today's figures mean that the Central Bank is far from finished raising interest rates”, Nordea Markets chief economist Kjetil Olsen told NRK.Norway's Central Bank has already raised the interest rate three times by 0.5 point, expecting the price inflation to fall. Norway, however, is in a league of its own concerning Europe's energy prices as it has supplanted Russia as the EU's chief exporter of energy, following Brussels's ill-conceived sanctions against Moscow meant as “punishment” over its special operation in Ukraine — a position cemented by the explosions on the subsea Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which Russia called a deliberate assault on Europe's energy infrastructure and an act of international terrorism.Norway, now a key player on the European energy market, is expected to cash in on the oil and gas industry and earn about $110 billion this year alone, most of which will go to its sovereign wealth fund worth over $1 trillion. Given that, Norway has been accused of profiteering and a marked lack of solidarity by members of the bloc, including Poland.Meanwhile, in less well-off regions of Europe that lack similar safety pillows and nest eggs, such as the Baltics and Moldova, inflation has exceeded well over 20% amid towering energy and cost-of-living crises. This is coupled with frantic measures to limit energy spending across the bloc that include dimmed lights and lowered heating temperature.

https://sputniknews.com/20221003/probably-uncomfortable-for-most-people-denmark-lowers-down-inside-temperature-to-save-energy-1101450132.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221005/norway-to-sink-temperature-at-train-stations-by-four-degrees-amid-power-supply-woes-1101519418.html

denmark

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

economy, news, europe, denmark, norway, energy, inflation