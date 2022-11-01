https://sputniknews.com/20221101/delhi-braces-for-sore-throat--allergy-flare-ups-as-hazardous-smog-blankets-city-1102912453.html

Delhi Braces for Sore Throat & Allergy Flare-ups as Hazardous Smog Blankets City

Delhi Braces for Sore Throat & Allergy Flare-ups as Hazardous Smog Blankets City

As the air quality index in Delhi-NCR plunged to somewhere between the poor and severe categories in late October, citizens are now complaining about... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T13:39+0000

2022-11-01T13:39+0000

2022-11-01T13:39+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

air pollution

air pollution

air quality

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102921103_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ec3bdd18e56ce2737743a0c1d8aeee.jpg

Amid falling temperatures and a rising number of stubble-burning incidents, Delhiites woke up on Tuesday to thick toxic smog blanketing the city, with the visibility level dropping to less than 400 metrers.According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, an air quality index (AQI) of more than 400 was recorded in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (neighboring cities) on Tuesday. As an AQI level above 400 affects even healthy people, it's needless to say how those already suffering from various illnesses are coping with increased air pollution.Singh, who is also a member of an old age group in his residential area, said he used to meet his friends in the park during morning walks and yoga on a daily basis, but now, he has to suspend the regular meet-ups.“I think we will start our meeting in February or late January only. We all know that pollution will not improve in the coming days. It will only worsen,” he added.“I can’t take my child out these days. I can feel that the pollution level is increasing. We have switched on the air purifier for the past 15 days. But if I have options to move to another city, why not?” Bano, who works as a software developer, said.“I’m worried about my child. This is not safe for her,” she added. Bano also said that since her company functions remotely, it does not matter where she works from.“There’s an increased number of patients with exaggerated symptoms like shortness of breath, decreased SPO2 (Oxygen Saturation) levels, heart attacks requiring oxygen support and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care on those who are already having asthma, allergies and other cardiopulmonary issues,” Dr. Shelie Kaushik, casualty medical officer at Kailash Deepak Hospital, Delhi, told Sputnik.Even those who have been generally healthy are now facing symptoms like coughing, sneezing, irritation in the eyes, and itchy ears, Kaushik noted.Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)Every winter, the India capital is blanketed with smog, constituted mainly of air trap construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke caused by burning crop residue in neighboring states, namely Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.According to the Ministry of Earth Science, stubble-burning smoke this year has contributed up to 26 percent of the PM 2.5 in the city’s air, the highest in the past two years around this time.Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that 586 teams had been formed to monitor hospitals, railways, and airports for violations, since construction at these sites has been banned until further notice. Other public sectors can continue with construction activities, but with dust-control measures in place.The city government has also deployed nearly 233 anti-smog guns and 521 machines to sprinkle water across the city to settle dust.“Pollutants are getting trapped due to atmospheric pressure,” Jenamani added.

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/dont-blame-diwali-blame-kejriwal-bjp-slams-delhi-chief-minister-over-poor-air-quality-1102607010.html

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

delhi, new delhi, air pollution, air pollution, air quality