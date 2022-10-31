https://sputniknews.com/20221031/russia-will-carry-out-arctic-council-projects-without-partners-envoy-says-1102884090.html

Russia Will Carry Out Arctic Council Projects Without Partners, Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will execute the projects it presented in the framework of the Arctic Council despite the lack of partners, Chair of the Senior...

In March, after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced that they would not participate in the meetings of the Arctic Council held under Russian chairmanship. In June the seven countries agreed to partially renew their participation in the projects Russia is not involved in.The envoy called it "disappointing" that Russia's projects with other countries within the Arctic Council were being blocked, as each project undergoes a long process of coordination and fund-raising before being launched.Regarding the newly adopted US national strategy for the Arctic, Korchunov said that Moscow was concerned with the fact that the United States made confrontation with and deterrence of other countries a cornerstone of the document.In early October the United States adopted its National Strategy for the Arctic Region for the next ten years. According to the document, Washington intents to effectively compete with Russia and China, as well as to cooperate with Finland and Sweden in the security area.

russia

