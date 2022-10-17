https://sputniknews.com/20221017/after-heated-arctic-debate-china-expert-explains-why-prc-wont-dance-to-natos-tune-on-russia-1101958922.html

After Heated Arctic Debate, China Expert Explains Why PRC Won’t Dance to NATO’s Tune on Russia

Throughout the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis this year, the People’s Republic has faced heavy pressure from the United States and its allies over its... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer and Chinese Ambassador to Iceland He Rulong got into a tense exchange Saturday at the Arctic Circle Assembly. The organization, designed to facilitate dialogue among government officials, business leaders, environmental groups, scientists, indigenous peoples and other stakeholders on issues affecting the Arctic, held its annual meeting in Reykjavik between October 13-16.At the event, Bauer suggested that China does not “share” the alliance’s “values,” and suggested that the country “undermines the rules-based international order.”Chided by Ambassador He, who accused the Dutch admiral of making a speech “filled with arrogance and also paranoia” and defended Chinese activities in the Arctic region, Bauer shot back, accusing Beijing of undermining “the principle of sovereignty and the importance of the internationally recognized borders in the world” by staying neutral on the Ukrainian crisis. “So why is it possible then that China still is not condemning Russia’s attack in Ukraine?” Bauer asked.Separately at the event Gao Feng, Chinese Foreign Ministry special representative for Arctic affairs, told forum attendees that Beijing will not support attempts to exclude Russia from the Arctic Council –the eight-member organization dedicated to Arctic issues, notwithstanding Western pressure.China will not support Norway’s takeover of the chairmanship of the Arctic Council if Russia, which was supposed to be the chair until 2023, remains semi-banned, and may not take part in Council meetings in the future, the diplomat added. Russia was excluded from taking part in some Arctic Council activities earlier this year on the pretext of the crisis in Ukraine.China Won’t Support West’s Militarization of ArcticWang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University, stresses it would be foolish to try to exclude Russia from various international cooperation platforms.“The West is using the Ukrainian conflict to block international cooperation, including in the Arctic,” Wang said in an interview with Sputnik.“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has its difficult historical causes. Attempts to use the situation to exclude Russia from cooperation in multi-stakeholder mechanisms are not only irrational, but exemplify very well the strategic intensions of those who stand behind such attempts,” Wang said.Commenting on Rob Bauer’s claims that China ‘doesn’t share the bloc’s values,’ the academic characterized these remarks as an example of “doublespeak.”“Russia is currently a full-fledged member of the Arctic Council, while China is an observer to the body. Within the framework of the Arctic Council, all sides share the same idea. Just because our political system and ideology differs from that of other countries, it should not be compared with the ‘values’ of an international multilateral mechanism like the Arctic Council, deliberately misleading people and creating controversy,” Wang stressed.China has resisted and will continue to resist all efforts to politicize and militarize the Arctic, the scholar said.

