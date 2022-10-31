Report: Biden Lashed Out at Zelensky For Not Being Grateful Enough For US Aid
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the US has delivered billions of dollars in military assistance to the Kiev regime - but it seems that Ukraine is still asking for more.
US President Joe Biden raised his voice at Volodymyr Zelensky during their phone conversation as the Ukrainian president was asking for additional aid, sources told US media.
The report suggested that right after Biden confirmed he had approved a $1 billion aid package, Zelensky started listing all the help he needed, but was not receiving. This infuriated Biden, who raised his voice to reprimand Zelensky, saying that the Ukrainian leader could show a little more gratitude.
The report also suggested that the relations between the two presidents only got better after Kiev went into damage control mode, with Zelensky praising the US for its generosity in weapons deliveries and financial aid.
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
At the same time, other reports said there were tensions between Kiev and Washington on several occasions, after Zelensky publicly said that the American assistance is not sufficient for Ukraine or slow, causing discontent in the White House.
The amount of US aid to Kiev is unclear, but reports suggest it is between $16 billion and $40 billion - meaning that Ukraine may be the biggest recipient of American aid in the 21st century. However, the massive assistance packages have left many Americans dissatisfied.
The policies regarding the military aid may also change after the midterms, as the Republicans are projected to take control over the House of Representatives, and have a strong position in the Senate race.