https://sputniknews.com/20221029/watch-old-viral-video-of-diver-befriending-seal-steals-netizens-hearts-again-1102825863.html

WATCH: Old Viral Video of Diver Befriending Seal Steals Netizens' Hearts Again

WATCH: Old Viral Video of Diver Befriending Seal Steals Netizens' Hearts Again

They've been called dog mermaid, sea puppy, and dogs of the sea; seals often resemble man’s best friend in the way they look and behave. Something similar can... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T16:40+0000

2022-10-29T16:40+0000

2022-10-29T16:40+0000

viral

viral video

video

video

seal

seal

seal

diver

divers

underwater

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102831791_0:37:899:542_1920x0_80_0_0_76714e8f76011de6ab8a2ee770cd38a5.jpg

An old video which was originally posted by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and underwater cameraman in 2018, once again went viral on the internet after it was retweeted by Wonder of Science.Posted on Twitter by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and marine photographer, the video shows Ben patting and ticking the cuddle monster seal as the sea mammal snuggles up to him. “My dive buddy helps me focus on the tranquility, calmness of the moment,” Ben said in the video. While one Twitter user commented, “I want one please (sic)," another said, "Wow, what a gorgeous moment.""One cool dive buddy!" replied the third.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

viral video, video, video, seal, seal, seal, diver, divers, underwater, animal, marine life, marine life, marine animals