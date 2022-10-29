International
WATCH: Old Viral Video of Diver Befriending Seal Steals Netizens' Hearts Again
WATCH: Old Viral Video of Diver Befriending Seal Steals Netizens' Hearts Again
They've been called dog mermaid, sea puppy, and dogs of the sea; seals often resemble man's best friend in the way they look and behave. Something similar can... 29.10.2022
An old video which was originally posted by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and underwater cameraman in 2018, once again went viral on the internet after it was retweeted by Wonder of Science.Posted on Twitter by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and marine photographer, the video shows Ben patting and ticking the cuddle monster seal as the sea mammal snuggles up to him. “My dive buddy helps me focus on the tranquility, calmness of the moment,” Ben said in the video. While one Twitter user commented, “I want one please (sic)," another said, "Wow, what a gorgeous moment.""One cool dive buddy!" replied the third.
WATCH: Old Viral Video of Diver Befriending Seal Steals Netizens' Hearts Again

16:40 GMT 29.10.2022
They've been called dog mermaid, sea puppy, and dogs of the sea; seals often resemble man’s best friend in the way they look and behave. Something similar can be seen in a recent viral video, which now has more than 22.6 million views and 72K likes.
An old video which was originally posted by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and underwater cameraman in 2018, once again went viral on the internet after it was retweeted by Wonder of Science.
Posted on Twitter by Ben Burville, a medical doctor and marine photographer, the video shows Ben patting and ticking the cuddle monster seal as the sea mammal snuggles up to him.
“My dive buddy helps me focus on the tranquility, calmness of the moment,” Ben said in the video.
While one Twitter user commented, “I want one please (sic)," another said, "Wow, what a gorgeous moment."
"One cool dive buddy!" replied the third.
