On October 28, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the IAEA will be conducting a “very detailed work” in several places across Ukraine, including in the southern part, in search of nuclear materials that can be used to develop a so-called “dirty bomb.”
A "dirty bomb" is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed, and the radioactive substance is sprayed into the air by a shock wave. As a result, radioactive pollution occurs in large areas. If Kiev blows up a "dirty bomb," radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) and could even reach Poland, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
