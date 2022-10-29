International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/updates-sevastopol-roadstead-blocked-after-drone-attack-on-russian-black-sea-fleet---authorities-1102816788.html
UPDATES: Sevastopol Roadstead Blocked After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet - Authorities
UPDATES: Sevastopol Roadstead Blocked After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet - Authorities
On 23 October, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T04:39+0000
2022-10-29T04:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International

UPDATES: Sevastopol Roadstead Blocked After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet - Authorities

04:39 GMT 29.10.2022 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 29.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
On 23 October, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory so that it could then blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.
On October 28, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the IAEA will be conducting a “very detailed work” in several places across Ukraine, including in the southern part, in search of nuclear materials that can be used to develop a so-called “dirty bomb.”
A "dirty bomb" is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed, and the radioactive substance is sprayed into the air by a shock wave. As a result, radioactive pollution occurs in large areas. If Kiev blows up a "dirty bomb," radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) and could even reach Poland, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:05 GMT 29.10.2022
Gold coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2022
Americas
Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets
04:57 GMT
04:40 GMT 29.10.2022
Sevastopol Roadstead Blocked After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet, Local Authorities Say
The Sevastopol roadstead has been temporarily blocked, ferries and boats cannot go through the bay after the morning drone attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Sevastopol city authorities said.
Governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram on Saturday morning that ships of the Black Sea Fleet were repelling a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay, but no facilities were hit in the city.
"The roadstead has been temporarily blocked - ferries and boats are not running," the Sevastopol city authorities said on Telegram later on Saturday morning.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала