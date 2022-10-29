International
Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets
Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of US House and Senate Republicans have opposed a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow... 29.10.2022
According to the report, Republican staffers claim that the provision has not been "fully litigated" and questioned the effectiveness of the proposed measure. Moreover, Republicans believe that the provision should be reviewed by the US House and Senate judiciary committees.Laura Peavey, a spokesperson for Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee, told the newspaper that the provision had faced broad opposition even though it had already passed in the House with bipartisan support.A Democratic staffer close to the NDAA told the newspaper that "it is possible that these Republican staffers are blocking the provision because they think we will engage in some kind of horse trading down the road."The US defense budget is set to be adopted by the end of 2022. First, the House of Representatives and the Senate approve their defense budget drafts and then consolidate them into one document. If the necessary number of congressmen vote for the document, it will be sent to US President Joe Biden for signing.
Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets

04:57 GMT 29.10.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of US House and Senate Republicans have opposed a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow Washington to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in aid, American newspaper reported on Friday, citing people involved with the negotiations.
According to the report, Republican staffers claim that the provision has not been "fully litigated" and questioned the effectiveness of the proposed measure. Moreover, Republicans believe that the provision should be reviewed by the US House and Senate judiciary committees.
Laura Peavey, a spokesperson for Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee, told the newspaper that the provision had faced broad opposition even though it had already passed in the House with bipartisan support.
A Democratic staffer close to the NDAA told the newspaper that "it is possible that these Republican staffers are blocking the provision because they think we will engage in some kind of horse trading down the road."
The US defense budget is set to be adopted by the end of 2022. First, the House of Representatives and the Senate approve their defense budget drafts and then consolidate them into one document. If the necessary number of congressmen vote for the document, it will be sent to US President Joe Biden for signing.
