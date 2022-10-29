https://sputniknews.com/20221029/republicans-reportedly-oppose-funding-ukraine-with-seized-russias-assets-1102817608.html

Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets

Republicans Reportedly Oppose Funding Ukraine With Seized Russia's Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of US House and Senate Republicans have opposed a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T04:57+0000

2022-10-29T04:57+0000

2022-10-29T04:57+0000

americas

us

republican party (united states)

ukraine

military aid

funding

frozen assets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107636/11/1076361104_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_3d797a3dc63ff8abef792644319a5437.jpg

According to the report, Republican staffers claim that the provision has not been "fully litigated" and questioned the effectiveness of the proposed measure. Moreover, Republicans believe that the provision should be reviewed by the US House and Senate judiciary committees.Laura Peavey, a spokesperson for Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee, told the newspaper that the provision had faced broad opposition even though it had already passed in the House with bipartisan support.A Democratic staffer close to the NDAA told the newspaper that "it is possible that these Republican staffers are blocking the provision because they think we will engage in some kind of horse trading down the road."The US defense budget is set to be adopted by the end of 2022. First, the House of Representatives and the Senate approve their defense budget drafts and then consolidate them into one document. If the necessary number of congressmen vote for the document, it will be sent to US President Joe Biden for signing.

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/republican-support-of-ukraine-is-faltering-could-they-end-us-support-1102560828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/us--allies-have-blocked-frozen-330bln-of-russian-assets-over-past-100-days-treasury-says-1096801128.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, republican party (united states), ukraine, military aid, funding, frozen assets