https://sputniknews.com/20221029/russia-suspends-participation-in-grain-deal-mod-says-1102828877.html

Russia Suspends Participation in Grain Deal, MoD Says

Russia Suspends Participation in Grain Deal, MoD Says

Over the past days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several terror attacks against Crimea and against Russian ships in the Black Sea. 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T14:44+0000

2022-10-29T14:44+0000

2022-10-29T15:17+0000

russia

russia

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on Saturday that Moscow is suspending participation in the grain deal, which foresaw the transportation of food and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea.The Russian foreign ministry also noted that the deal has been "suspended indefinitely".Earlier in the day, the MoD said that the preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov. According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones and slightly damaged the Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet.Grain for Europe?Russian authorities had previously criticized the deal - while the accord was supposed to prevent food scarcity among the most vulnerable countries, a large amount of it ended up in Europe instead of Asia and Africa.Commenting on the recent food deliveries, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev noted that from 60% to 100% of the food was apprehended by the EU nations, while the situation in the developing countries had deteriorated. At the same time, he noted that Russia is ready to deliver up to 500,000 tons of grain to the developing countries.The agreement was struck on July 22 by Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey in order to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoe.At the same time, Moscow noted that the part of the deal concerning Russian food exports was not working altogether, which may lead to the termination of the agreements.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, grain