Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa

While Ukrainian goods go along the humanitarian corridor to Europe and developed countries, Russian supplies are sent to those in need in Africa and Asia, the ministry added.Additionally, most of the fertilizers that Russia is ready to donate to the poorest countries — 80% — are blocked in warehouses in Latvia, the rest — in Estonian ports, the ministry noted.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Moscow has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries.Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products and fertilizers was not working.

