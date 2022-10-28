Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa
© AP PhotoA harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent about 10.5 million tonnes of grain, mainly wheat, to Asia and Africa and is ready to deliver 30 million tonnes more before the end of the year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Before the end of the year, we are ready to export about 30 million tonnes of grain, including, first of all, wheat, and bring this figure to 50 million tonnes, taking into account the harvest. About 10.5 million tonnes of grain (77% wheat) have already been shipped to Asia (62%) and Africa (33%)," the ministry said in a statement.
While Ukrainian goods go along the humanitarian corridor to Europe and developed countries, Russian supplies are sent to those in need in Africa and Asia, the ministry added.
"During the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, more than 70 ships were detained, and some were completely suspended for systematic violations related to non-compliance with the rules of navigation in the sea corridor and attempts to smuggle in specially equipped hiding places," the statement read.
Additionally, most of the fertilizers that Russia is ready to donate to the poorest countries — 80% — are blocked in warehouses in Latvia, the rest — in Estonian ports, the ministry noted.
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Moscow has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries.
Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products and fertilizers was not working.