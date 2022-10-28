International
Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa
Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent about 10.5 million tonnes of grain, mainly wheat, to Asia and Africa and is ready to deliver 30 million tonnes more before... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa

07:40 GMT 28.10.2022
© AP PhotoA harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank.
© AP Photo
