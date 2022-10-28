https://sputniknews.com/20221028/iranian-human-rights-body-says-west-ignored-terrorist-attack-on-mausoleum-in-shiraz-1102806516.html
Iranian Human Rights Body Says West Ignored Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz
Iranian Human Rights Body Says West Ignored Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's High Council for Human Rights on Friday criticized Western countries and international human rights organizations for ignoring... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T17:50+0000
2022-10-28T17:50+0000
2022-10-28T17:59+0000
world
iran
terrorist attack
reaction
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102763163_0:120:2304:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_5c9bd893dc1c97f5536f5d8cb2b0afaa.jpg
The terrorist attack on the mausoleum is an obvious violation of international law, the statement said, adding that all those involved must be brought to justice.The council noted that international human rights organizations and those Western states that claim to support the principle of human rights have demonstrated complete disregard and lack of reaction to terrorist acts when it comes to Iran.On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran.Iranian media reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over death of female activist.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pro-government-march-begins-in-iran-to-protest-against-recent-terrorist-attack-and-riots-1102800635.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102763163_128:0:2176:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_88e2c1a95d007b487188d5f5cb893d3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, terrorist attack, reaction, criticism
iran, terrorist attack, reaction, criticism
Iranian Human Rights Body Says West Ignored Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz
17:50 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 17:59 GMT 28.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's High Council for Human Rights on Friday criticized Western countries and international human rights organizations for ignoring obvious evidence of rights violation in the country, citing the lack of reaction to the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz as an example.
The terrorist attack on the mausoleum
is an obvious violation of international law, the statement said, adding that all those involved must be brought to justice.
The council noted that international human rights organizations and those Western states that claim to support the principle of human rights have demonstrated complete disregard and lack of reaction to terrorist acts when it comes to Iran.
On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran.
Iranian media reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum.
As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over death of female activist.