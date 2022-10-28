International
Pro-Government March Begins in Iran to Protest Against Recent Terrorist Attack and Riots
Pro-Government March Begins in Iran to Protest Against Recent Terrorist Attack and Riots
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peaceful pro-government demonstrations started in various part of Iran on Friday in protest against the recent terrorist attack on the Shah...
People from all over the country started marching after prayers to condemn the terrorist attack and call protesters to peace, according to the Tasnim news agency.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Several members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with protesters. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cherakh mausoleum in south Iran. However, according to the Tasnim news agency, only one person attacked the holy shrine. The Iranian state broadcaster reported that there had also been a second terrorist act not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured.
Pro-Government March Begins in Iran to Protest Against Recent Terrorist Attack and Riots

13:19 GMT 28.10.2022
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peaceful pro-government demonstrations started in various part of Iran on Friday in protest against the recent terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz and the violent protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranian media reported.
People from all over the country started marching after prayers to condemn the terrorist attack and call protesters to peace, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Several members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with protesters. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.
© AFP 2022 / -A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, shows a garbage container blocking a road in the capital Tehran on October 8, 2022.
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, shows a garbage container blocking a road in the capital Tehran on October 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, shows a garbage container blocking a road in the capital Tehran on October 8, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / -
On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cherakh mausoleum in south Iran. However, according to the Tasnim news agency, only one person attacked the holy shrine. The Iranian state broadcaster reported that there had also been a second terrorist act not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured.
