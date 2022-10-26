https://sputniknews.com/20221026/armed-group-opens-fire-near-mausoleum-in-iran-over-dozen-people-killed---reports-1102730889.html
Fifteen Dead, 40 Injured After Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran - Reports
Fifteen Dead, 40 Injured After Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, adding that 13 people were killed in the shooting.
iran
attack
According to the news agency, three people opened fire, and security forces detained two of them.Meanwhile, the IRIB news agency says the death toll from the the incident currently stands at 15 people, while at least 40 people have been injured. According to media reports, a woman and two children are among the injured.
Fifteen Dead, 40 Injured After Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran - Reports
15:28 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 26.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, adding that 13 people were killed in the shooting.
According to the news agency, three people opened fire, and security forces detained two of them.
Meanwhile, the IRIB news agency says the death toll from the the incident currently stands at 15 people, while at least 40 people have been injured.
According to media reports, a woman and two children are among the injured.