Fifteen Dead, 40 Injured After Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran - Reports
15:28 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 26.10.2022)
Iranians carry the coffins at Shah Cheragh shrine of Shiraz on April 15, 2008 during the funeral of the people who were killed in a mosque blast on April 12 in the southern city of Shiraz.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, adding that 13 people were killed in the shooting.
According to the news agency, three people opened fire, and security forces detained two of them.
Meanwhile, the IRIB news agency says the death toll from the the incident currently stands at 15 people, while at least 40 people have been injured.
According to media reports, a woman and two children are among the injured.
