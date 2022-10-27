https://sputniknews.com/20221027/state-duma-oks-draft-appeal-to-foreign-parliaments-to-respect-biological-arms-convention-1102752368.html

State Duma OKs Draft Appeal to Foreign Parliaments to Respect Biological Arms Convention

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian lower house on Thursday adopted a draft appeal to the parliaments of foreign countries on the need to strengthen the...

"We also appeal to the parliamentarians of the countries of the world to draw the closest attention of national legislative bodies, international parliamentary bodies and organizations to the need for joint efforts of the world community to urgently take measures to strengthen the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention regime," the draft read.The sponsors of the appeal consider it critical to resume negotiations on the development and adoption of a legally binding protocol to the convention, which will provide an effective mechanism for verifying its implementation.

