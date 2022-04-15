https://sputniknews.com/20220415/biological-weapons-pathogens-their-proliferation-and-prohibition-1094786014.html
The development, production and stockpiling of biological weapons has been banned since the signing of the Biological Weapons Convention in 1972. Nevertheless, information on research into, testing of and even military use of such arms is periodically uncovered – such as the recent string of revelations by the Russian MoD on US military biological activities in Ukraine and other countries.Pathogenic microorganisms serve as the central component of biological weapons. Upon contact with a human being, bioweapons can cause epidemics which temporarily incapacitate their victims, at best, and at worst, cause death. Find out what kinds of pathogens are used in such arms, their means of delivery, and the best-known cases of their use throughout history in our infographic.
In March, the Russian Defence Ministry reported on the operation of over 30 Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine. US officials and media initially dismissed the revelations as an elaborate “Russian disinformation” campaign, but independent investigations have since confirmed the veracity of the MoD’s allegations.
