https://sputniknews.com/20221027/india-committed-to-retrieving-part-of-kashmir-under-pakistan-control-defense-minister-says-1102759295.html

India Committed to Retrieving Part of Kashmir Under Pakistan Control, Defense Minister Says

India Committed to Retrieving Part of Kashmir Under Pakistan Control, Defense Minister Says

In 1994, when part of Kashmir was in the midst of an anti-India insurgency, the country’s parliament passed a resolution demanding that Pakistan vacate the... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T13:59+0000

2022-10-27T13:59+0000

2022-10-27T13:59+0000

rajnath singh

conflict between india, pakistan escalates over exchange of airstrikes in kashmir

kashmir

jammu

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102760878_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_407777a99af05ad3a88a32783d01e487.jpg

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the 1994 resolution on retrieving the part of Kashmir that is currently under Pakistan's control.Speaking at an official event organized in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital of Srinagar on the occasion of "Shaurya Diwas" ("Victory Day"), the minister said that the region, including both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is reaching a new level of development today.Singh was among the top government functionaries attending the official celebrations that the Indian authorities introduced in 2020, following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomy. That year, Delhi decided to celebrate October 26 as "Accession Day" and October 27 as "Victory Day."On October 27, 1947, the Indian Army entered Srinagar to repel a Pakistani raid aimed at taking control of the entirety of Kashmir. This was India's first military action as an independent nation, which came at the request of Maharaja Hari Singh, the then Hindu Dogra ruler of the region who had signed the “instrument of accession” to join the Union of India the day before.Since then, India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir, finally drawing a ceasefire line (Line of Control) dividing Kashmir between their respective administrations.Speaking in Kashmir on Thursday, India's defense minister also slammed Islamabad over the alleged mistreatment of locals in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.The minister concluded by suggesting that history is a witness that whoever oppresses people has to face consequences in the end.

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/narrative-war-militants-in-kashmir-target-civilians-to-sow-panic--earn-more-news-coverage-1102009183.html

kashmir

jammu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

rajnath singh, conflict between india, pakistan escalates over exchange of airstrikes in kashmir, kashmir, jammu