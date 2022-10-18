https://sputniknews.com/20221018/narrative-war-militants-in-kashmir-target-civilians-to-sow-panic--earn-more-news-coverage-1102009183.html

'Narrative War': Militants in Kashmir Target Civilians to Sow Panic & Earn More News Coverage

Two weeks after Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir and noted that militancy in the region had been declining in recent years, a fresh spike in violence is being witnessed again in Kashmir. Shah’s remarks followed a statement made last month by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh that militancy in Kashmir was “on crutches.”Indeed, government data regarding various insurgency parameters -- such as the number of civilians and security personnel killed and the number of attacks by militants -- suggests that violence in the region has been on a steady decline, as was witnessed in 2007-08, and then again from 2010-14.But these troughs of peace have been interspersed with spikes of violence, too, such as recent cases in which two outstation laborers and a Kashmiri Hindu were killed in just three days.A senior police officer told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that militants have realized that killing civilians whom they accuse of being sympathetic to the government, as well as minorities and especially non-local residents, serves them more than attacking security encampments or killing police officers and army troopers. A senior official of the army told Sputnik that about 120 to 130 militants, including foreigners, are suspected to be operating in the region and that this is the lowest figure in almost a decade.Ajai Sahni, director of the Delhi-based Institute for Conflict Management, however, opined that the current spate of violence in Kashmir is not a spike, but residual militancy.He said the attacks are meant to achieve small successes by residual threats. He suggested: "What Kashmir needs is a political resolution. Talking to Kashmiris is paramount, only then can the threat to civilians be removed.” Similar violent spikes were witnessed in 2010 and 2015, when scores of educated local youth joined militant ranks, and the killing of one such militant commander, Burhan Wani, in 2016 led to nearly six months of protests and shutdowns.As per the federal government, the current decrease in violence on average has been achieved due to the removal of Kashmir's special status, which had disallowed non-local residents from purchasing land, vote in local elections, and acquire government jobs.

