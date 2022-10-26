https://sputniknews.com/20221026/kashmiri-locals--politicians-share-their-perspectives-on-accession-day-1102721639.html
In 2020, the Kashmir administration decided to name October 26 "Accession Day." On this day in 1947, the Indian Army entered the summer capital at the request of Maharaja Hari Singh, the Hindu Dogra ruler of the region at the time, to repel a Pakistani raid aimed at taking control of the entirety of Kashmir.
Earlier this year, the date of October 27, which used to be celebrated as "Infantry Day" by the Indian Army to mark its arrival in the Kashmir region in 1947, was rechristened as "Shaurya Divas" or "Victory Day."
The government's plans for this year's celebrations include a reenactment of an Indian Army landing, and the official function is supposed to be elaborate. Top politicians, prominent personalities, and senior government functionaries, including Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, are likely to be in attendance, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.
Officials told Sputnik that the observance of Accession Day and the reenactment exercise are part of a larger plan of the government of India to weave in the importance of the day in public memory, especially given that for decades, October 26 and 27 in the region have been marked by violence.
“For decades, a strike used to be enforced by separatist groups termed October 27 as a black day for Kashmir. This has changed in the last four years. Now people go on about their lives as usual. There is no stone pelting on this day and nor are any strikes imposed,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.
According to Noor Ahmed Baba, an independent political expert in Kashmir, October 26 and October 27 represent very different perspectives.
“The important thing here is to understand that the government of India is focused on making people understand the importance of the days, which they consider the very basic foundation on which the merger of Kashmir with India was established. Of course, the separatists will not agree with official functions,” Baba told Sputnik.
While separatists continue to hold to their beliefs by observing October 27 as a black day, political parties, which have long advocated India’s sovereignty over Kashmir, also see an issue with the celebrations.
Imran Dar, spokesperson for National Conference, the oldest political party in Kashmir, said that he has witnessed what he believes are double standards regarding celebrations held by the federal government and the local administration, saying that the Indian government declared Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday a holiday, but is not willing to celebrate his work.
The Bhartiya Janata Party, however, disagreed with most of the regional parties. The party has held several functions to mark the day of accession and plans to send its top politicians to attend the reenactment as well.
“The farsightedness of the then Maharaja Hari Singh is proving right today as people of J&K are reaping the dividends of accession and enjoying the fruit of democracy by being part of the Indian Union,” said the BJP's Kashmir unit head Altaf Thakur.
For local residents, however, uncertainty about the regional political climate remains, in which either official functions or their boycott hardly matter.
"The battle for Kashmir has shifted from the Line of Control and the streets to social media. It is more of a narrative war about making enough noise at the end of the day. Whether by holding functions or spreading violence," a local businessman from the Baramulla district shared on condition of anonymity.