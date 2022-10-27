https://sputniknews.com/20221027/greece-focused-on-turning-self-sufficient-in-energy-via-local-resources---agency-chairman-1102745330.html

Greece Focused on Turning Self-Sufficient in Energy Via Local Resources - Agency Chairman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Greece is concentrating on becoming energy independent and relying only on its own local resources, Greek Atomic Energy Commission...

"Our focus... is to become as much as possible self-sufficient by relying on already available local resources, energy sources," he said on Wednesday when asked how the country is handling the global energy crisis.Asked whether Greece has enough resources for the upcoming winter, Housiadas said, "I think yes."Earlier in the day, the World Bank said the G7's proposal to impose a price cap on purchases of Russian oil would need the participation of emerging markets and developing economies to achieve its objectives.Earlier in October, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union's prosperity used to be based on cheap energy from Russia and Chinese markets, which provided the bloc with opportunities for technology transfers, investment and cheap goods, but now the EU needs to look for energy sources inside Europe and restructure its economy.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.

