Romania's Gas Storage Facilities Over 95% Full, No Problems Expected in Winter - Minister

Romania's Gas Storage Facilities Over 95% Full, No Problems Expected in Winter - Minister

26.10.2022

2022-10-26T22:09+0000

2022-10-26T22:09+0000

2022-10-26T22:09+0000

"We [Romania] have whole warehouses almost filled, and they are more than 95% full. We don’t expect problems in winter," Popescu said on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency's ministerial in Washington.When asked about the forecast for the winter of the next years, he said, "We’ll see."The minister also said Romania wants to have alternative routes and sources of supplies, because they saw the issues with relying on Russia.Popescu said Romania is looking at various countries as sources of energy including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Netherlands, and Norway, among others.Popescu also said Romania will approve the deal to put a price cap on Russian oil.Earlier in the day, the World Bank said the G7's proposal to impose a price cap on purchases of Russian oil would need the participation of emerging market and developing economies to achieve its objectives.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging in line with the global trend. After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in February and the West responded with a raft of sanctions, fuel prices accelerated their growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not supply oil to countries that choose to impose the price cap.

