Biden Discusses Iran Threats, 2-State Solution With Israel Counterpart - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Israel President Isaac Herzog discussed in Washington a range of issues, including threats from Iran and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.
joe biden
isaac herzog
israel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Israel President Isaac Herzog discussed in Washington a range of issues, including threats from Iran and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.
"[Biden and Herzog] consulted on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," the readout said on Wednesday. "President Biden underscored that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace, and underlined the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity."
Biden emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, the readout said.
Biden also underscored the importance of taking steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank as well as the importance of promoting coexistence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence, the readout said.
The two leaders celebrated the forthcoming conclusion of a maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon, he added.
The agreement will set the stage for a more stable and prosperous region, as well as allow the harnessing of new energy resources for the world, according to the readout.