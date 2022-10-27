International
Biden Discusses Iran Threats, 2-State Solution With Israel Counterpart - White House
Biden Discusses Iran Threats, 2-State Solution With Israel Counterpart - White House
27.10.2022
"[Biden and Herzog] consulted on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," the readout said on Wednesday. "President Biden underscored that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace, and underlined the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity."Biden emphasized his administration's commitment to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, the readout said.Biden also underscored the importance of taking steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank as well as the importance of promoting coexistence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence, the readout said.The two leaders celebrated the forthcoming conclusion of a maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon, he added.The agreement will set the stage for a more stable and prosperous region, as well as allow the harnessing of new energy resources for the world, according to the readout.
02:08 GMT 27.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right and President Isaac Herzog, left, as they participate in an arrival ceremony after Biden arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv.
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right and President Isaac Herzog, left, as they participate in an arrival ceremony after Biden arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Israel President Isaac Herzog discussed in Washington a range of issues, including threats from Iran and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.
"[Biden and Herzog] consulted on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," the readout said on Wednesday. "President Biden underscored that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace, and underlined the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity."
Biden emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, the readout said.
Biden also underscored the importance of taking steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank as well as the importance of promoting coexistence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence, the readout said.
A picture shows a cable car an a view of maritime border markers in Mediterranean waters off Israel's Rosh Hanikra, known in Lebanon as Ras al-Naqura, at the border between the two countries, on October 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
World
US Mediator: Lebanon, Israel May Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal on October 27
23 October, 17:58 GMT
The two leaders celebrated the forthcoming conclusion of a maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon, he added.
The agreement will set the stage for a more stable and prosperous region, as well as allow the harnessing of new energy resources for the world, according to the readout.
