US Mediator: Lebanon, Israel May Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal on October 27

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US State Department envoy Amos Hochstein, who serves as a mediator in negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, said on Sunday that the... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement on maritime demarcation on October 13.The negotiations on the demarcation of land and maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel have been taking place in the Lebanese city of Naqoura since 1996 on the basis of a memorandum of understanding under the UN auspices and the US mediation. In June 2022, Israel urged the Lebanese authorities to speed up the talks. The draft agreement settles claims to gas reserves in disputed waters.

