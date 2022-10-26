https://sputniknews.com/20221026/revolutionary-guard-officer-killed-during-mass-protests-in-east-iran---reports-1102739343.html

Revolutionary Guard Officer Killed During Mass Protests in East Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran was killed in the Iranian city of Malayer in east Iran on Wednesday... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

One of the IRGC officers in Malayer was killed as protesters used small arms while he was chasing some of the organizers of the demonstrations, according to the IRNA news agency.On Wednesday, mass protests took place across Iran on the 40th day since the death of Amini, with violence erupting between demonstrators and police in some Iranian cities.As many as 10,000 people took to the streets in the city of Saqqez located in the eastern part of the country as they visited the grave of Amini, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. On September 16, the young woman passed away.Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Meanwhile, a series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities.Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.

