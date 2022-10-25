https://sputniknews.com/20221025/live-from-downing-street-as-rishi-sunak-takes-over-as-uks-next-prime-minister-1102603470.html
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Next Prime Minister
On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live outside 10 Downing Street in London, as Rishi Sunak is set to take over as prime minister.Sunak will become the third UK prime minister to hold the office this year. Last week, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor.
Sputnik is live outside 10 Downing Street in London, as Rishi Sunak is set to take over as prime minister.
Sunak will become the third UK prime minister to hold the office this year. Last week, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!