International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/rishi-sunak-to-be-named-uk-prime-minister-as-penny-mordaunt-pulls-out-of-race-1102570649.html
Rishi Sunak Named UK Prime Minister as Penny Mordaunt Pulls Out of Race
Rishi Sunak Named UK Prime Minister as Penny Mordaunt Pulls Out of Race
After Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to Downing Street, 10, on Sunday, former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak emerged as a favourite to replace Liz Truss, who... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T13:04+0000
2022-10-24T13:23+0000
world
uk
rishi sunak
liz truss
boris johnson
penny mordaunt
tories
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102545901_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9b782d7732d879ae2ac53c2c55d4060a.jpg
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative party leader, and thus UK Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the leadership race.The country’s third PM in a year was announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, in the wake of the 2pm deadline for nominations.After Boris Johnson’s dramatic exit from the Tory leadership race on Sunday night, and after would-be candidate Penny Mordaunt failed to garner the required number of at least 100 nominations from Conservative MPs, Rishi Sunak, became the frontrunner in the race.If Sunak and Mordaunt had both received more than 100 nominations, it would have fallen to the 150,000 Tory party members to decide the result.Sunak, who came second in the race to No 10 against Liz Truss over the summer, drummed up 178 Tory supporters by Monday, including Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi and Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.Following Johnson’s withdrawal, Sunak praised the ex-PM, underscoring on Twitter that Johnson “delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out” and “led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced.”Britain would “always be grateful to him for that,” he wrote.Johnson issued a statement on October 23, saying, “In the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do,” adding, “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”The developments left Penny Mordaunt, who was unable to reach the previous contest’s run-off, falling short of just eight votes, under pressure to concede.Rishi Sunak, who launched his official campaign on Sunday, vowed that “fixing the economy” was his priority. The former chancellor promised to reunite the divided Tory party, pledging there would be “integrity, professionalism and accountability” in a government run by him.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/boris-johnson-refuses-to-run-for-uk-conservative-leadership-prime-minister-post---report-1102558604.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102545901_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c212bc45a19a22bb34a5a7304d774f3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, rishi sunak, liz truss, boris johnson, penny mordaunt, tories, europe
uk, rishi sunak, liz truss, boris johnson, penny mordaunt, tories, europe

Rishi Sunak Named UK Prime Minister as Penny Mordaunt Pulls Out of Race

13:04 GMT 24.10.2022 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 24.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SUSANNAH IRELANDRishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, answers questions as he takes part in the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022
Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, answers questions as he takes part in the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SUSANNAH IRELAND
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
After Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to Downing Street, 10, on Sunday, former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak emerged as a favourite to replace Liz Truss, who resigned as former Conservative party leader and Prime Minister amid economic turmoil.
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative party leader, and thus UK Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the leadership race.
The country’s third PM in a year was announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, in the wake of the 2pm deadline for nominations.
After Boris Johnson’s dramatic exit from the Tory leadership race on Sunday night, and after would-be candidate Penny Mordaunt failed to garner the required number of at least 100 nominations from Conservative MPs, Rishi Sunak, became the frontrunner in the race.
If Sunak and Mordaunt had both received more than 100 nominations, it would have fallen to the 150,000 Tory party members to decide the result.
Sunak, who came second in the race to No 10 against Liz Truss over the summer, drummed up 178 Tory supporters by Monday, including Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi and Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.
Following Johnson’s withdrawal, Sunak praised the ex-PM, underscoring on Twitter that Johnson “delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out” and “led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced.”
Britain would “always be grateful to him for that,” he wrote.
Johnson issued a statement on October 23, saying, “In the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do,” adding, “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”
The developments left Penny Mordaunt, who was unable to reach the previous contest’s run-off, falling short of just eight votes, under pressure to concede.
"Rishi has my full support. I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our [Conservative] party, who gave me their backing," Mordaunt said on Twitter.
FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson reacts during a visit to Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast on May 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
World
Boris Johnson Drops Out of Race For UK Conservative Leadership, Prime Minister Post
Yesterday, 20:14 GMT
Rishi Sunak, who launched his official campaign on Sunday, vowed that “fixing the economy” was his priority. The former chancellor promised to reunite the divided Tory party, pledging there would be “integrity, professionalism and accountability” in a government run by him.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала