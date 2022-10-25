https://sputniknews.com/20221025/biden-administration-worries-democrats-could-lose-congress-in-midterm-elections---reports-1102655835.html

Biden Administration Worries Democrats Could Lose Congress in Midterm Elections - Reports

Biden Administration Worries Democrats Could Lose Congress in Midterm Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is worried that Democrats could lose the US House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections in November as... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden administration’s optimism has dwindled given that research organizations, including the FiveThirtyEight project, project a likely Republican majority in the House of Representatives, the report said on Tuesday.The White House now puts the Democrats’ chances of keeping control of the Senate at 50-50, the report said.However, President Joe Biden still believes Democrats have a strong shot at retaining control of Congress and the administration is publicly sticking to an optimistic message, the report also said.Biden has expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if Republicans get to be the majority after the election.Republicans could also attempt to impeach Biden and launch investigations into the dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, if they get control of Congress, the report said.Democrats have been campaigning on issues such as abortion and their legislative agenda in an attempt to retain control of both chambers of Congress that traditionally favors the party not in control of the White House, the report added.Biden has increased his travel schedule in recent weeks to highlight the Democrats’ work in Congress over the past two years, according to the report.

