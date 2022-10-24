https://sputniknews.com/20221024/south-korea-to-take-part-in-us-multinational-exercise-cyber-flag-for-first-time-1102565004.html

The ministry specified that a total of 18 specially selected military personnel from the different branches of troops would take part in this exercise.The US Cyber Command has been conducting annual exercises to bolster the defensive skills of Washington and its allies for cyberattacks. The 2022 Cyber Flag will be held from October 24-28, with the participation of 25 countries, including the United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed to "deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security" during their first summit in May.

