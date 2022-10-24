https://sputniknews.com/20221024/king-charles-iii-waxwork-lobbed-with-cake-by-just-stop-oil-activists-1102583319.html

King Charles III Waxwork Lobbed With Cake by Just Stop Oil Activists

King Charles III has always passionately campaigned for environmental issues, yet it was decided that he would skip attending this year's United Nations...

Just Stop Oil protesters lobbed a chocolate cake at a King Charles III waxwork in London's Madame Tussauds museum.The climate change group activists filmed themselves hitting the figure of the monarch, and later took to social media to explain the motives behind the Monday morning incident.“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”A spokesperson for the group also added that the action was conceived a few weeks ahead of COP 27, which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend “on the advice of the-now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.”

