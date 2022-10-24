International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/king-charles-iii-waxwork-lobbed-with-cake-by-just-stop-oil-activists-1102583319.html
King Charles III Waxwork Lobbed With Cake by Just Stop Oil Activists
King Charles III Waxwork Lobbed With Cake by Just Stop Oil Activists
King Charles III has always passionately campaigned for environmental issues, yet it was decided that he would skip attending this year’s United Nations... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T11:58+0000
2022-10-24T11:58+0000
viral
uk
king charles iii
madame tussauds wax museum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
Just Stop Oil protesters lobbed a chocolate cake at a King Charles III waxwork in London's Madame Tussauds museum.The climate change group activists filmed themselves hitting the figure of the monarch, and later took to social media to explain the motives behind the Monday morning incident.“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”A spokesperson for the group also added that the action was conceived a few weeks ahead of COP 27, which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend “on the advice of the-now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.”
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/some-commonwealth-countries-reportedly-concerned-king-charles-iii-wont-visit-cop27-1101485808.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, king charles iii, madame tussauds wax museum
uk, king charles iii, madame tussauds wax museum

King Charles III Waxwork Lobbed With Cake by Just Stop Oil Activists

11:58 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ben StansallKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
King Charles III has always passionately campaigned for environmental issues, yet it was decided that he would skip attending this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November.
Just Stop Oil protesters lobbed a chocolate cake at a King Charles III waxwork in London's Madame Tussauds museum.
The climate change group activists filmed themselves hitting the figure of the monarch, and later took to social media to explain the motives behind the Monday morning incident.
“Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents,” they stated, adding:
“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”
A spokesperson for the group also added that the action was conceived a few weeks ahead of COP 27, which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend “on the advice of the-now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.”
FILE - In this July 11, 2006 file photo, a vessel sails towards a wind farm off the coast of Whitstable on the north Kent coast in southeastern England - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
World
Some Commonwealth Countries Reportedly Concerned King Charles III Won’t Visit COP27
4 October, 06:15 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала