King Charles III Waxwork Lobbed With Cake by Just Stop Oil Activists
© AP Photo / Ben StansallKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has always passionately campaigned for environmental issues, yet it was decided that he would skip attending this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November.
Just Stop Oil protesters lobbed a chocolate cake at a King Charles III waxwork in London's Madame Tussauds museum.
The climate change group activists filmed themselves hitting the figure of the monarch, and later took to social media to explain the motives behind the Monday morning incident.
“Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents,” they stated, adding:
“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”
A spokesperson for the group also added that the action was conceived a few weeks ahead of COP 27, which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend “on the advice of the-now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.”