No Fan of the Big House: King Charles III 'Doesn't Want to Live in Buckingham Palace'

On 8 September, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96.

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla do not want to move to Buckingham Palace, because, according to the monarch, it does not "not fit" with modern life, the Daily Mail reports, citing a source.The 73-year-old monarch has been living with his wife in Clarence House - the house his parents lived in until his mother became Queen in 1952 - since 2003.Even if the King wanted to move to "the big house", he will not be able to make the move over the next five years because of repairs costing £369Mln ($413Mln). However, British media said the King would use the royal residence for work.Buckingham Palace was bought by George III from the Duke of Buckingham in 1761but did not become the monarch's official London residence until Queen Victoria came to the throne in 1837.The late Queen Elizabeth moved there - it is believed reluctantly - from Clarence House shortly after becoming monarch in 1952, and it is said she used to refer to it as "an office with accommodation attached". She lived there until March 2020, when she moved to Windsor Castle because of the coronavirus lockdown.

