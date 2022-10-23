https://sputniknews.com/20221023/presence-of-russian-military-instructors-is-something-car-always-wanted-parliament-speaker-says-1102540675.html

Presence of Russian Military Instructors 'is Something CAR Always Wanted,' Parliament Speaker Says

"The fact that Russian military instructors come to the Central African Republic is something we have always wanted. If they come to train our military, it only benefits the CAR," Sarandji said, adding that "It is true that there are foreign military personnel in the CAR, but they will not stay here forever. They are here for a certain time and will leave our country at some point, as soon as the security problems are completely resolved."In August, Alexander Ivanov, the Head of the Officers Union for International Security, said that Moscow was going to ramp up the number of Russian instructors in the law enforcement agencies of the CAR upon the request of the country's leadership.At the time, Ivanov expressed confidence that said request was a testament to the effectiveness of Russian instructors, as they succeeded in training the armed forces and helped the army to plan operations and tactical moves. Thanks to these efforts, the rebels were defeated, with the government fully controlling the territory of the nation, the OUIS director stressed.The African nation was plunged into a security crisis after a coup in 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting. In February 2022, the CAR ambassador to Russia, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, told Sputnik that the government controls around 95% of the country’s territory, but rebels in some areas were still resisting the official authorities.In early 2018, Russia sent its first military instructors to the CAR at the request of the government. As of February 2022, a total of 1,135 Russian instructors were operating in the country, training military personnel of the CAR army. Moscow says that Russian representatives are not involved in hostilities and were deployed in the CAR with the notification of the UN Security Council.

central african republic

russia

