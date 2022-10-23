https://sputniknews.com/20221023/erdogan-lauds-turkey-turning-into-major-international-gas-hub-1102545465.html

Erdogan Lauds Turkey Turning Into Major International Gas Hub

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey and later discussed this initiative with Erdogan. The two leaders instructed relevant institutions to quickly work out the details.The president noted that "foreign countries pin their hopes on Turkey as it is turning into a major gas hub."The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

